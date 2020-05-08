Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includes five Pak Greats in his all-time WC XI

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has included five Pakistani legends in his all-time World Cup XI

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi has included five Pakistani legends in his all-time World Cup XI.

Boom Boom named Sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, forme great spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, batting legend Saeed Anwar, former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rawalpindi Expess Shoaib Akhtar in his World Cup XI.

He picked Anwar and former Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist as his preferred set of openers in his all-time XI.

Afridi, who was involved in a live Instagram session as quoted by crictracker.com talked about his daily life in lockdown and the impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and topics related to cricket.

Ricky Ponting, who helped Australia in winning back to back World Cups was given the third position in the line-up followed by Virat Kohli who has scored 1030 runs in 26 matches across three World Cups and Inzamam Ul Haq on the fifth position, respectively.

Afridi included only one all-rounder in his All-Time World Cup XI, Jacques Kallis, who was rated as one of the best cricketers in the history of international cricket.

Afridi didn't compromise with his bowling unit as he picked a lethal fast bowling trio of Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Glenn McGrath followed by an impressive spinning duo of Shane Warne and Saqlain Mushtaq.

Shahid Afridi's all-time World Cup XI: Saeed Anwar, Adam Gilchrist, Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Inzamam ul-Haq, Jacques Kallis, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Shoaib Akhtar andj Saqlain Mushtaq.

Amid COVID-19 outbreak, the cricketers have become pro-active on social media platforms. Moreover, they have begun interaction with their fans in live sessions. Also, they are coming out with their best playing XIs across all the formats based on different criteria.