Former Fly-half Michalak Joins France Coaching Set-up For Australia Tests

Muhammad Rameez 57 seconds ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 02:29 PM

Former fly-half Michalak joins France coaching set-up for Australia Tests

Ex-France fly-half Frederic Michalak has joined Les Bleus' coaching set-up for the tour to Australia, team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Thursday

Michalak, 38, made the last of his 77 Test appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and is currently a member the backroom staff at rugby league side the Sydney Roosters.

Michalak, 38, made the last of his 77 Test appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and is currently a member the backroom staff at rugby league side the Sydney Roosters.

France, coached by former captain Fabien Galthie, face the Wallabies in three Tests in 10 days starting on July 7.

