Former fly-half Michalak joins France coaching set-up for Australia Tests

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Ex-France fly-half Frederic Michalak has joined Les Bleus' coaching set-up for the tour to Australia, team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Thursday.

Michalak, 38, made the last of his 77 Test appearances at the 2015 Rugby World Cup and is currently a member the backroom staff at rugby league side the Sydney Roosters.

France, coached by former captain Fabien Galthie, face the Wallabies in three Tests in 10 days starting on July 7.