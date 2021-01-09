Former French skater 'relieved' after ex-coach charged with sexual assault

Former French skater Sarah Abitbol spoke of her relief on Saturday after her ex-coach Gilles Beyer was charged with sexual assault

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Former French skater Sarah Abitbol spoke of her relief on Saturday after her ex-coach Gilles Beyer was charged with sexual assault.

Beyer was charged on Friday following accusations from at least six women skaters or former skaters, although a source close to the case told AFP older cases, including that of Abitbol, could not be prosecuted under France's statute of limitations.

Abitbol told French magazine l'Obs she was "relieved that the courts have summoned Gilles Beyer. Finally!" Beyer, a former elite figure skating coach is at the centre of a scandal that convulsed the sport in France last year after former world championships medallist Abitbol made accusations against him in a book.

Abitbol wrote Beyer repeatedly sexually assaulted her when she was aged between 15 and 17 in the early 1990s. Her book led to several other skaters coming forward.

Beyer was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning but was released on Friday when he was charged by the Paris public prosecutor's office with "sexual assault by a person in authority and sexual harassment by a person in authority."