UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Highflying TV Executive Appointed Jockey Club Chief

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 05:08 PM

Former highflying TV executive appointed Jockey Club chief

Delia Bushell who oversaw BT Sport's acquisition of Premier League and Champions League football rights is to succeed Simon Bazalgette as Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, the largest commercial group in British horseracing

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Delia Bushell who oversaw BT Sport's acquisition of Premier League and Champions League football rights is to succeed Simon Bazalgette as Chief Executive of The Jockey Club, the largest commercial group in British horseracing.

Bazalgette is to step down in October after a successful 11 year tenure at The Jockey Club which operates 15 racecourses where some of the most famous race meetings in the global Calendar take place -- The Cheltenham Festival, the world's greatest steeplechase The Grand National at Aintree and The Epsom Oaks and Derby.

The Jockey Club saw its revenues grow to a record 214.6 million ($264 million) in 2018.

Those figures allowed the Jockey Club to contribute a record 27.1 million into the prizemoney pot -- up by just over 4 million from 2017 and more than double the amount it contributed 10 years ago.

Bushell has more than 20 years' experience in the media and sport sector in both executive and non-executive roles.

She is a non-executive director of the England & Wales cricket board (ECB) and of Commonwealth Games England.

Bushell -- who will join in September -- said she was "honoured to lead the iconic institution" and ready to address the challenges facing the sport at a crucial time.

"The years to come will be critical for the sport, as we embrace the opportunities and challenges of innovating for fans and racegoers, appealing to new and more diverse audiences, broadening revenue streams, and driving inward investment," she said in a Jockey Club statement.

Sandy Dudgeon, Chief Steward of the Jockey Club, said Bushell would be a steady hand at the tiller especially with her knowledge of media, sport and technology and also paid a fulsome tribute to 57-year-old Bazalgette.

"His leadership helped us to grow commercial revenues significantly, enabling us to return record sums back to British Racing," he said.

"We have improved our facilities considerably, none more so than our flagship 45 million development at Cheltenham.

"His vision was pivotal to a range of achievements by the industry, including the growth of media rights value, our terrestrial broadcast relationship with ITV, Levy Reform and the creation of QIPCO British Champions Day."

Related Topics

Cricket Football World Technology Derby Lead Wales September October 2017 2018 Media From Industry Race Premier League Million

Recent Stories

Veena Malik defends Firdous Jamal amid social medi ..

8 minutes ago

RTA delivers 74 green economy initiatives

10 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates CTP's one window operation buildin ..

2 minutes ago

Darul Ahsas centers to support more than ten thous ..

2 minutes ago

Business community hails FBR initiative

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC to hold day-long conference on "National Vo ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.