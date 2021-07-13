UrduPoint.com
Former Hockey Olympian 'Naveed Alam' Dies Of Blood Cancer

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 03:02 PM

Former hockey Olympian 'Naveed Alam' dies of blood cancer

Former hockey Olympian and member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup Naveed Alam on Tuesday died in Lahore due to blood cancer. He was 47

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Former hockey Olympian and member of the winning team of the 1994 World Cup Naveed Alam on Tuesday died in Lahore due to blood cancer. He was 47.

His family informed that he was admitted at Shaukat Khanum Hospital Lahore, adding, last night he was shifted to the intensive-care unit after his health deteriorated,electronic channels reported.

Naveed competed in the Atlanta Olympics and coached hockey teams from Bangladesh and China and served as the Pakistan Hockey Federation's development director.

More Stories From Sports

