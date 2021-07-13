Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passes away

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passed away after batteling with blood cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital last night.

He was 47.

The daughter of the former champion also confirmed his death.

According to the details, the heath of Naveed Alam deteriorated after going through chemo therapy from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. His chemo therapy was conducted last night at the hospital and then he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The family said that Naveed Alam was feeling unwell for last couple of days and he went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where the doctors confirmed him blood cancer.

The government and the sports bodies were approached for financial assistance of the former Hockey champion for his treatment.

The health officials reportedly provided funds of Rs 4milion for his treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Naveed was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the World Cup and FIH Champion Trophy in 1994.

He also took part in the Atlanta Olympics the same year and coached hockey teams from Bangladesh and China. He also served as development director at Pakistan Hockey Federation. He coached international hockey teams of China and Bangladesh. Naveed also served as the head coach of the national team at the Beijing Olympics 2008.