UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Hockey Olympian Naveed Alam Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 48 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 02:19 PM

Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passes away

The family has confirmed death of  Naveed Alam who was undergoing cancer treatment at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital in Lahore.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 13th, 2021) Former hockey Olympian Naveed Alam passed away after batteling with blood cancer at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital last night.

He was 47.

The daughter of the former champion also confirmed his death.

According to the details, the heath of Naveed Alam deteriorated after going through chemo therapy from Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital. His chemo therapy was conducted last night at the hospital and then he was shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The family said that Naveed Alam was feeling unwell for last couple of days and he went to Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital where the doctors confirmed him blood cancer.

The government and the sports bodies were approached for financial assistance of the former Hockey champion for his treatment.

The health officials reportedly provided funds of Rs 4milion for his treatment.

It may be mentioned here that Naveed was part of the Pakistan team that won gold at the World Cup and FIH Champion Trophy in 1994.

He also took part in the Atlanta Olympics the same year and coached hockey teams from Bangladesh and China. He also served as development director at Pakistan Hockey Federation. He coached international hockey teams of China and Bangladesh. Naveed also served as the head coach of the national team at the Beijing Olympics 2008.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey World Sports Bangladesh China Beijing Same Atlanta May Gold Olympics Cancer Family From Government Coach Blood

Recent Stories

S. Korea reports 536 more cases of COVID-19 varian ..

5 minutes ago

Malaysia shuts jab centre after 200 workers infect ..

5 minutes ago

UAE beacon of peace and tolerance in region: Deput ..

35 minutes ago

Lok Virsa's 'Mandwa Film Club' to resume next mont ..

31 minutes ago

New Covid rules spark France vaccination rush

31 minutes ago

Russia says 300 mn Sputnik V doses to be produced ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.