UrduPoint.com

Former India All-rounder Durani Dies At 88

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Former India all-rounder Durani dies at 88

New Delhi, April 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Tributes poured in on Sunday for former cricketer Salim Durani, a hero of India's maiden series victory over England, who has died at the age of 88.

An attacking left-hand batsman and a left-arm orthodox bowler, Durani played 29 Tests for India between 1960 and 1973 and scored his only century against the West Indies.

"Gutted to hear about the passing away of one of Team India legends Salim Durani," Jay Shah, secretary of the board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), wrote on Twitter.

"Today, we have lost one of Indian cricket's crown jewels. Condolences to his family. RIP Salim Durani ji." Born in Kabul, Durani played for the Indian states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and the former Saurashtra in first-class cricket and was loved by fans for his six-hitting prowess.

"I have had the opportunity to interact with him and was deeply impressed by his multifaceted persona. He will surely be missed," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Durani starred in India's historic first series victory over England in 1961-62 when he took eight wickets in Calcutta (now Kolkata) and then 10 in Madras (now Chennai).

He played a key role in another famous win against the West Indies in 1971 in Port of Spain when he dismissed Clive Lloyd and Gary Sobers, the latter for a duck.

After being dropped for the Kanpur Test in 1973 against England, he was brought back for the next match after protests from fans who held placards and raised slogans of "No Durani, no Test".

The tall and charismatic Durani also starred in a Bollywood film.

Related Topics

India Cricket Kabul Century Prime Minister Film And Movies Bollywood Twitter Board Of Control For Cricket In India Narendra Modi Died Kanpur Chennai Kolkata Gary Spain Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peac ..

President of Global Council for Tolerance and Peace meets leaders of religious o ..

24 minutes ago
 Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

54 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

6 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.