UrduPoint.com

Former Ivory Coast National Football Team Manager Lamouchi Visits Dubai Sports Council

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Former Ivory Coast national football team manager Lamouchi visits Dubai Sports Council

His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Sabri Lamouchi, the former France international and ex-manager of the Ivory Coast national football team, at the Council’s headquarters in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and they discussed different initiatives for the development of football in the region

DUBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th January, 2022) His Excellency Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, received Sabri Lamouchi, the former France international and ex-manager of the Ivory Coast national football team, at the Council’s headquarters in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of DSC, and they discussed different initiatives for the development of football in the region.

Welcoming the French-Tunisian, HE Saeed Hareb briefed him about the work and initiatives of the Council, as well as the encouragement it offers to private entities to become a part of Dubai’s burgeoning sports sector. He also informed Lamouchi about Dubai’s busy annual sports calendar, which includes more than 400 events, and about the 400-plus academies operating in the Emirate, offering specialist training in different sports.

HE Saeed Hareb also gifted Lamouchi a copy of “My Story” - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“First, I would like to thank Dubai Sports Council for this warm welcome, and they are doing really amazing work,” said Lamouchi, who was capped 12 times and scored one goal for the France national team. He was part of France’s 28-men preliminary squad for the 1998 FIFA World Cup on home soil, and played for clubs like Inter Milan, Parma, Marseille, Auxerre and Monaco, where he won the French Ligue 1 title in 2000.

Speaking about Dubai, he added: “I remember very long time ago, in 1999, I came here for the first time with my best friend, and obviously Dubai has changed a lot since. All the time I come to Dubai, it is an absolutely new experience, totally different.

“I come here with friends, I have come here with family, wife and kids, and they enjoy it as well because you can do whatever you want in Dubai. You can enjoy with your family at home, or in the desert and the malls, or the beach. You can enjoy sports, or different shows. So everything is possible in Dubai. The mentality here, the vibes in Dubai is absolutely amazing.”

Lamouchi started his managerial career with Ivory Coast in 2012 and was at the helm of the team at the 2014 World Cup, managing stars like Yaya Toure, Gervinho, Wilfried Bony and Didier Drogba. He resigned from the position following Les Elephants’ early exit from the competition and went to Qatar, where he managed El Jaish for three years before returning home to manage French club Rennes in 2017.

In the summer of 2019, he became head coach of English football club Nottingham Forest and later returned to Qatar to manage Al Duhail in the 2020-2021 season.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Sports France UAE Dubai Wife FIFA Qatar Rashid Auxerre Rennes Marseille Parma Monaco Nottingham Ivory Coast 2017 2019 Family All From Best Coach Inter Milan

Recent Stories

Ayberk Pekcan aka  Artuk Bey of Ertugrul Ghazi pa ..

Ayberk Pekcan aka  Artuk Bey of Ertugrul Ghazi passes away

17 minutes ago
 Germany Registers Highest-Ever 164,000 COVID-19 Ca ..

Germany Registers Highest-Ever 164,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours - Koch Institu ..

13 minutes ago
 Covid-hit Australian warship delivers disaster aid ..

Covid-hit Australian warship delivers disaster aid to Tonga

13 minutes ago
 Koto hydropower project near completion

Koto hydropower project near completion

13 minutes ago
 PM launches Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad t ..

PM launches Qaumi Sehat Card scheme in Islamabad today

34 minutes ago
 Crimea to File First Suit Against Ukraine Over Wat ..

Crimea to File First Suit Against Ukraine Over Water Blockage by Late February

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.