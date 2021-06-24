Former kick-boxing Asian champion meets SBP DG

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Former kick-boxing Asian champion and martial arts trainer Anwar Mohayyud Din called on Sports board Punjab (SBP) Director General (DG) Adnan Arshad Aulakh here at National Hockey Stadium, on Thursday.

The promotion of kick-boxing and martial arts in the Punjab province was discussed in detail during the meeting.

Adnan Arshad Aulakh also admired Anwar Mohayyud Din's contributions for promotion of kick-boxing and martial arts.

He said that Punjab has plenty of talent in games like kick-boxing and martial arts. "The Sports Board Punjab has always promoted all sports disciplines across the province particularly in far-flung areas".