Former Lahore High Court judge to hear Saleem Malik appeal

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) Former Lahore High Court Justice Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik’s appeal in the matter relating to the contents of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council, which Mr Malik has failed to respond to till date.

The PCB will share further details in relation to the date and venue for the hearing as soon as they are confirmed by Justice Chauhan. Until such time, the PCB will make no comment on the matter.