UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Lahore High Court Judge To Hear Saleem Malik Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 05:54 PM

Former Lahore High Court judge to hear Saleem Malik appeal

Former Lahore High Court Justice Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik’s appeal in the matter relating to the contents of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council, which Mr Malik has failed to respond to till date

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th September, 2020) Former Lahore High Court Justice Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik’s appeal in the matter relating to the contents of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council, which Mr Malik has failed to respond to till date.

The PCB will share further details in relation to the date and venue for the hearing as soon as they are confirmed by Justice Chauhan. Until such time, the PCB will make no comment on the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Cricket Lahore High Court PCB April Share

Recent Stories

Power consumers facing double-edged sword of tarif ..

21 minutes ago

JIIC awards Jubail Island homes design contract

26 minutes ago

An Unmatched Design and Blazing Performance - Midr ..

35 minutes ago

Sounds of Artillery Fire Heard in Lebanon-Israel B ..

3 minutes ago

NVIDIA to acquire Arm for 40 bln USD

3 minutes ago

Mehran University administrative activities resume ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.