Former Lahore High Court judge to hear Saleem Malik appeal, PCB

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Former Lahore High Court Justice Mr Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Saleem Malik's appeal in the matter relating to the contents of the April 2000 conversation transcripts provided by the International Cricket Council, which the former cricketer has failed to respond to till date.

A spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board said here on Monday that PCB will share further details in relation to the date and venue for the hearing as soonas they are confirmed by Justice Chauhan.

"Until such time, the PCB will make no comment on the matter", he said.