UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Lifeguard Moore Keeps Wales Euro Hopes Afloat In Slovakia Draw

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:41 AM

Former lifeguard Moore keeps Wales Euro hopes afloat in Slovakia draw

Trnava, Slovakia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Former lifeguard Kieffer Moore scored on his international competitive debut as Wales drew 1-1 with Slovakia on Thursday and Ryan Giggs' side stayed afloat in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Moore headed home in the 25th minute in Trnava before Slovakia deservedly levelled early in the second period through Juraj Kucka.

The result left Wales with seven points in Group E, six behind leaders Croatia and three back from Slovakia but they do have the luxury of a game in hand and a better head-to-head record over the Slovaks.

"Could I say enjoyed it? Not really. For a neutral, it was a great game to watch," Giggs told Sky sports.

"We had the better chances. It could have been different but we were under pressure at times and we stood up well.

"I said before the game we need to be ruthless. We have some very talented players and we need to put away the chances that we create in the next three games.

"Sunday at home to Croatia is a very big game. It will be a great atmosphere so we can't wait." Moore, a towering 6ft 5in (1.96m) centre-forward who plays his club football with Wigan in the English second tier, opened the scoring.

The 27-year-old rose unmarked just outside the six-yard box to head in from a pinpoint cross from Manchester United's Daniel James out on the left.

James had been picked out by a raking crossfield pass from Gareth Bale.

Just moments earlier, Bale, who came into the game with fresh doubts over his future at Real Madrid, had headed against the crossbar.

Bale has a liking for Slovakia. His first international goal came at home to the same opponents in 2006.

He had also been on target against them during a 2-1 win at Euro 2016.

For Moore, it was an international debut to remember. Just six years ago, he was playing non-league football and working as a lifeguard to make ends meet.

Wales thought they should have had a penalty as the opening period closed but defender Norbert Gyomber's clumsy sliding challenge on Jonny Williams was deemed legitimate by the referee.

Slovakia had some of the best opportunities in the early exchanges.

Robert Mak cleverly created space in the penalty area but teenage defender Ethan Ampadu blocked the drive.

Mak again had a sight of goal as half-time approached before full-back Connor Roberts came to the rescue.

The home side did eventually pull level eight minutes into the second half.

Wales only half-cleared a cross and with time to set himself midfielder Kucka unleashed a fierce left-foot volley from 20 yards which left goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey floundering.

Slovakia continued to pile on the pressure with Mak again denied by a block before Hennessey needed to dive at full stretch to push away a drive from the impressive Parma star Kucka.

As time ticked away, Gyomber was red-carded for a lunge on Moore before Bale, already on a yellow card, ended the game shaking off a knock picked up in a crude, late challenge on Milan Skriniar.

Related Topics

Football Sports Parma Milan Trnava Same Wales Slovakia Croatia Euro Manchester United Sunday 2016 2020 From Best Real Madrid

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

Rainfall expected for coming five days

8 hours ago

Producer Price Index up 6.6 pc in Q2 - 2019

8 hours ago

Six-month deposits surge to AED182.2 bn in eight m ..

9 hours ago

UAE, Belarus accelerating consular cooperation

10 hours ago

France Urges Emergency Meeting of Anti-IS Coalitio ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.