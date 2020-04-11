UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Liverpool Manager Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 11th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Former Liverpool Manager tests positive for Coronavirus

Kenny Dalglish is former manager of England Club Liverpool who has several awards and titles including Ballon d'Or Silver Award, the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Former Manager of England Club Liverpool Kenny Dalglish tested positive for Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Dalglish was admitted to an isolated ward of a local hospital. According to the reports, he was stable and out of danger.

In a statement, Kenny Dalglish tanked the brilliant NHS staff for their dedication, bravery and commitment to save others’ lives.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” the statement said.

Another statement quoted him saying: “He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.”

Kenny Dalglish won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player for Celtic. He also bagged several other awards including Ballon d'Or Silver Award, the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year.

Related Topics

Liverpool Silver Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Imran Khan may lose center if he takes any acti ..

26 minutes ago

Three arrested on airing firing, displaying weapon ..

24 minutes ago

Indonesian Volcano Anak Krakatau Erupts Twice, Rum ..

27 minutes ago

Total Number of COVID-19 Cases in Pakistan Rises 1 ..

27 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Russia Rises by 1,667 ..

28 minutes ago

UN Security Council welcomes announcement of cease ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.