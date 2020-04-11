Former Liverpool Manager tests positive for Coronavirus

(@fidahassanain)

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 11th, 2020) Former Manager of England Club Liverpool Kenny Dalglish tested positive for Coronavirus here on Saturday.

Dalglish was admitted to an isolated ward of a local hospital. According to the reports, he was stable and out of danger.

In a statement, Kenny Dalglish tanked the brilliant NHS staff for their dedication, bravery and commitment to save others’ lives.

“He would like to take this opportunity to thank the brilliant NHS staff, whose dedication, bravery and sacrifice should be the focus of the nation’s attention at this extraordinary time,” the statement said.

Another statement quoted him saying: “He would also ask that they are given the space to do their jobs during what is an extremely challenging time for them and that his own family’s privacy is respected.”

Kenny Dalglish won six English league titles and three European Cups as a player for Celtic. He also bagged several other awards including Ballon d'Or Silver Award, the PFA Players' Player of the Year and the FWA Footballer of the Year.