UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Liverpool Striker Michael Robinson Dies At 61

Zeeshan Mehtab 28 minutes ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 03:11 PM

Former Liverpool striker Michael Robinson dies at 61

Liverpool's former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Liverpool's former Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson, who became a well-known commentator in Spain, has died aged 61, his family announced on Tuesday.

Robinson, who settled in Spain after his retirement and had an extensive media career, succumbed to cancer first diagnosed in 2018. He passed away at his home in Marbella.

"With tremendous sadness we inform you of Michael's death," his family announced on Twitter.

"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, full of the same love that you have shown him.

"We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man SO HAPPY, he never walked alone. Thank you." After spells with Preston North End and Manchester City Robinson featured in the 1983 FA Cup final for Brighton, before moving to Anfield.

He was part of the Liverpool squad that captured the league, League Cup and European Cup treble in 1984.

"We're deeply saddened by the passing of former player Michael Robinson, aged 61," Liverpool tweeted.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Michael's family and friends at this sad time. Rest in peace, Michael." After Liverpool he joined Queens Park Rangers, before ending his career with Spanish side Osasuna.

After retiring in 1989 he remained in Spain to become one of the country's most distinguished football pundits.

According to Spanish daily El Pais, Robinson "revolutionised the way football was analysed".

"He was with us on thousands of afternoons of football, recounting incredible anecdotes, and showing us a way of life beyond football," the paper wrote.

"Thank you Michael Robinson. We will miss you. You'll never walk alone."

Related Topics

Football Rangers Twitter Died Liverpool Man Marbella Same Brighton Ireland Spain 2018 Cancer Family Media Manchester City Love Sad

Recent Stories

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air to restart flights from ..

4 minutes ago

Confident Froome trusts Tour de France safety meas ..

4 minutes ago

Woman Stabbed in Israel in Potential Terrorist Att ..

4 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss COVID-1 ..

4 minutes ago

Armenia to Ease Coronavirus-Related Measures In Ne ..

4 minutes ago

Health ministry' series of innovative intervention ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.