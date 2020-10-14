UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former London Marathon Winner Wanjiru Handed Four-year Ban

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 10:34 PM

Former London Marathon winner Wanjiru handed four-year ban

Daniel Wanjiru was banned on Wednesday for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit after the 2017 London Marathon winner was found to have committed a doping violation

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Daniel Wanjiru was banned on Wednesday for four years by the Athletics Integrity Unit after the 2017 London Marathon winner was found to have committed a doping violation.

Wanjiru, 28, was provisionally suspended in April for "use of a prohibited substance/method" after "abnormalities" were found in his biological passport.

The suspension has been backdated to start from December 9 last year.

All of his results from March 2019 "are disqualified with all resulting consequences including forfeiture of any medals, titles, ranking points and prize and appearance money", an AIU statement said.

As well as his 2017 triumph, Wanjiru also came eighth in the marathon at that year's world championships, also in London, and won the Amsterdam marathon in 2016.

Related Topics

World London Marathon Amsterdam Money March April December 2017 2016 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Check Post in Jacobabad renamed as "Shaheed Abdul ..

1 minute ago

Russian Lower House Head Slams Council of Europe f ..

1 minute ago

UN Spokesman Says Important That Russia's Sputnik- ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Note Effective Russia-Turkey Coordi ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces slew of community s ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services receives ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.