Former Manchester City Coach Pellegrini To Take Reins At Spanish Real Betis - Reports

Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Former Real Madrid and Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini is set to take over Spanish club Real Betis, media reported Wednesday.

According to Spanish paper El Pais, the Chilean agreed to sign a two-year contract with Betis with an option for extension.

The club sacked former coach Rubi in June due to poor results.

The team currently sits 14 place in the Spanish top flight, La Liga, nine points above the relegation zone.

The 66-year-old Pellegrini has led Manchester City to their first Premier League title in the famous last gasp victory on goal difference against Manchester United in 2014.

He also coached Real Madrid when they signed Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, leading the club to a then-record 97-points haul in a single season.

Pellegrini has also coached Spanish clubs Malaga and Villareal as well as English club West Ham United.

