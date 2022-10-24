UrduPoint.com

Former Manchester United Midfielder Carrick New Middlesbrough Boss

Muhammad Rameez Published October 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Michael Carrick has been appointed as the new coach of English second-tier strugglers Middlesbrough, the Championship club announced Monday

The 41-year-old former Manchester United midfielder and assistant manager replaces Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month, and will be joined at the Riverside Stadium by former Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate, who will return to the northeast club in the role of first-team coach.

"The club is delighted to announce the appointment of Michael Carrick as head coach," said a statement on Middlesbrough's website.

"Michael brings a wealth of experience to the club having spent 12 years as a player at Manchester United before coaching and caretaker managing the Old Trafford club." Boro chairman Steve Gibson added: "We're delighted to welcome Michael to the club. We had identified a number of potentials for the vacancy who we spoke with, and were impressed by all, but Michael was the outstanding candidate.

"Michael has the same values as the club, and we are very much aligned in our ambitions.

We see Michael as the perfect fit for us and he believes this is the right club at the right time." Carrick's appointment sees the northeast native returning to the club where he started his career in senior football.

"Middlesbrough was the first professional club I played for as a nine-year old boy, so it's a very special feeling to be back here as a head coach," said Carrick, who played for London teams West Ham and Tottenham before winning five Premier League titles as well as Champions League and Europa League honours at Old Trafford.

Carrick, who worked as a United coach under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, added: "Growing up in the north-east myself, I'm fully aware of what football means to people.

"It's a real privilege for me to be in this position and to feel all the passion and enthusiasm you've got for the game and for Boro."Middlesbrough are 21st in the Championship table, just one point above the relegation zone, following Sunday's goalless draw at home to bottom-of-the-table Huddersfield.

