Former national captain optimistic about future of football in country

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Former Pakistan football captain and renowned player Muhammad Arshad has expressed optimism over the future of football in the country, stating that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) under President Mohsin Gilani is steering the sport in the right direction.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Muhammad Arshad said that the revival of national-level committees, promotion of football at educational institutions, establishment of training camps, organization of domestic competitions, and the resumption of international activities for the national team are highly encouraging signs.

He praised Mohsin Gilani as a seasoned and visionary sports personality whose extensive experience with international and Asian football bodies will play a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s standing in the sport. His leadership will give Pakistan football new hope and direction, Arshad remarked.

Recalling the golden days of the game, the former captain said, There was a time when Pakistan football was at its peak, commanding respect at the international stage.

From the national team to provincial and district levels, even children playing in the streets shared a unique passion and energy for the game.

Muhammad Arshad commended the current PFF administration for taking effective steps to restore the lost glory of football in Pakistan. He noted that uniting former international players, coaches, and stakeholders under one vision is crucial for the sport’s resurgence.

He also welcomed the federation’s newly announced plan to promote football at schools and colleges, describing educational institutions as vital nurseries for producing future stars. With the involvement of former internationals and qualified coaches, grassroots talent can now be identified and polished, which is a very positive development for Pakistan football, he said.

Arshad further revealed that the federation has engaged international players and qualified coaches to provide young footballers with better opportunities. Junior teams are being sent to international tournaments to gain exposure, which he believes will pave the way for emerging talent.

