Former National Captain Optimistic About Future Of Football In Country
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 02, 2025 | 12:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2025) Former Pakistan football captain and renowned player Muhammad Arshad has expressed optimism over the future of football in the country, stating that the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) under President Mohsin Gilani is steering the sport in the right direction.
Speaking to the media in Peshawar, Muhammad Arshad said that the revival of national-level committees, promotion of football at educational institutions, establishment of training camps, organization of domestic competitions, and the resumption of international activities for the national team are highly encouraging signs.
He praised Mohsin Gilani as a seasoned and visionary sports personality whose extensive experience with international and Asian football bodies will play a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s standing in the sport. His leadership will give Pakistan football new hope and direction, Arshad remarked.
Recalling the golden days of the game, the former captain said, There was a time when Pakistan football was at its peak, commanding respect at the international stage.
From the national team to provincial and district levels, even children playing in the streets shared a unique passion and energy for the game.
Muhammad Arshad commended the current PFF administration for taking effective steps to restore the lost glory of football in Pakistan. He noted that uniting former international players, coaches, and stakeholders under one vision is crucial for the sport’s resurgence.
He also welcomed the federation’s newly announced plan to promote football at schools and colleges, describing educational institutions as vital nurseries for producing future stars. With the involvement of former internationals and qualified coaches, grassroots talent can now be identified and polished, which is a very positive development for Pakistan football, he said.
Arshad further revealed that the federation has engaged international players and qualified coaches to provide young footballers with better opportunities. Junior teams are being sent to international tournaments to gain exposure, which he believes will pave the way for emerging talent.
APP/aqk
Recent Stories
Israel Seizes Gaza Aid Flotilla, Ex-Senator Mushtaq & Greta Thunberg detaine ..
Hania Aamir enjoys warm welcome at Bangladeshi YouTuber’s home
AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup
Rain forecast for Punjab till October 7
Rana Sanaullah raises concerns over BISP data
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2025
PML-N committed to advancing Pakistan’s progress: Tariq Fazal
Four shot dead in Haveliyaan
Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Chinese CG visit Industrial Park
11 injured near Rawalpindi road accident
Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah chairs meeting on wheat support program ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Former national captain optimistic about future of football in country3 minutes ago
-
AB de Villiers criticizes India’s dportsmanship in Asia Cup1 hour ago
-
Fatima Sana banks on spinners to do well in World Cup12 hours ago
-
CDA bags RISJA Inter-Media Cricket Tournament title13 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplays New Zealand in ATF Team C'ships15 hours ago
-
Three matches conclude in PCB Talent Hunt School Cricket Championship Karachi Region17 hours ago
-
PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy21 hours ago
-
Saim Ayub tops ICC T20 All-Rounder Rankings, Pandya and Nabi slip21 hours ago
-
IPC Ministry gifts new sports facilities to Islamabad Students22 hours ago
-
Wisden names Saim Ayub in Asia Cup 2025 XI despite flop show23 hours ago
-
44th National Kabaddi Championship from October 12 days ago
-
QeA Trophy 2025-26 to begin from October 62 days ago