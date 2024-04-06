Open Menu

Former National Team Director Muhammad Hafeez Still Awaits Payments From PCB

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 06, 2024 | 02:05 PM

The attempts to resolve the issue were hindered by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's busy schedule, and thus Hafeez could not see him.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Former Pakistan cricket team director, Muhammad Hafeez, is still awaiting payment from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) despite the passage of several months since his tenure.

Hafeez, who served as the director under Zaka Ashraf's leadership in the PCB management committee, has not received his dues from the board.

While Hafeez has refrained from openly discussing his experiences with the PCB, he is set to transition into the role of an expert analyst on local tv programs.

The latest reports suggest that Hafeez, who also acted as head coach during tours of Australia and New Zealand, faced criticism after the team, led by Shan Masood, suffered defeats in all three Test matches against Australia and lost the T20 series against New Zealand under Shaheen Afridi's leadership.

The change in PCB leadership from Zaka Ashraf to Mohsin Naqvi brought about a shift in coaching style, prompting questions about Hafeez's role.

The PCB, later, announced his departure as team director on social media, ending his four-year term just two months later.

The PCB's handling of coaching decisions during New Zealand's tour to Pakistan has been criticized, with the board facing refusals from international cricket figures due to the vacant position.

The sources said that Hafeez's contract payment, including compensation for the tours of Australia and New Zealand, has not been fulfilled.

Despite efforts to discuss the matter with Naqvi, Hafeez was unable to meet him, ultimately leading to the termination of his contract.

More Stories From Sports