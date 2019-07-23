UrduPoint.com
Former Olympian Kh Mohammad Aslam Laid To Rest

Muhammad Rameez 17 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 10:35 PM

Former hockey Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Aslam who died here on Tuesday morning was laid to rest in Defence housing society graveyard

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Former hockey Olympian, Khawaja Muhammad Aslam who died here on Tuesday morning was laid to rest in Defence housing society graveyard.

96-year-old late Kh Aslam was a versatile sportsman and apart from being a former hockey Olympian ,he was a former first class cricketer who participated in Quaid-e-Azam trophy cricket tournament besides being the national record holder in 400m in athletics.

Kh Alsam who died after a brief illness, was also known as a famous writer who wrote over 100 books on different topics of sports and national issues.

He was a charismatic personality and most importantly a diehard lover of Prophet Muhammad (May Peace be Upon Him) and wrote nearly 900 Na'ats to show respect and affection to Prophet Muhammad (May Peace be Upon Him).

He left behind a talent family of sportsmen and women. His eldest son Khawaja Muhammad Junaid is a former Pakistan hockey captain and a Olympian who served the game in many roles. His two sons, Khawaja Muhammad Awais and Khawaja Muhammad Bilal are also international hockey players.

Kh Aslam's two daughters are former international hockey players and third daughter being the national player in netball.

