Former Olympians meets DG SBP, discuss hockey promotion

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation comprising former hockey Olympians and international stars from Gojra (Faisalabad) called on Director General (DG) sports board Punjab (SBP) Muhammad Tariq Qureshi at his office, here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Promotion of hockey in the province was discussed during the meeting. Former Olympians Irfan Mehmood, Tauseeq Arshad, Tariq Imran, international hockey players Khawer Javed and Liaqat Ali Bhutta (USA) were the members of the delegation.

The delegation told the DG SBP that the First Ustad Aslam Roda Hockey Tournament was being organised in Gojra from March 23 to 29.

International hockey player Khawer Javed would be organising secretary of the 7-day hockey tournament.

The SBP director general said that hockey was our national game and its promotion was among top priorities. He said the Sports Board Punjab was fully cooperating with the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and all stakeholders, he added.

He said the SBP would utilise all resources for finding new talented hockey players from across the province. "The Sports Board Punjab has organised several hockey events for male and female teams in the recent past to provide maximum playing opportunities to the young talented players," he explained.