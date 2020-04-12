UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Olympic Champion Frodeno Completes Charity Triathlon Indoors

Muhammad Rameez 21 seconds ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Former Olympic champion Frodeno completes charity triathlon indoors

Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a gruelling charity triathlon without leaving his own home

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Former Olympic champion Jan Frodeno on Saturday completed a gruelling charity triathlon without leaving his own home.

Frodeno, who was 2008 Olympic gold medallist in triathlon at Beijing, completed the course in eight hours 33min and 39sec.

His race at his home in Girona was made up of 3.8km in his counter-current swimming pool, 180km cycling on his roller trainer, and running a 42.2km marathon on a treadmill.

"That was certainly different and great fun," said the German athlete.

"I'm really pleased we were able to make this happen, and to raise money for such good and important causes.

"We've been subject to lockdown for almost four weeks now and there is strict monitoring of compliance with these rules, and rightly so.

"The situation here is really dire. That's why I've been training at home. However, when I see what the people here in the hospitals are doing for us, this small sacrifice is one I wholeheartedly make."Frodeno said part of the 200,000 Euros ($218,710) raised will go to the Laureus Sport for Good project in the Spanish city of Girona where he lives.

The rest will be given to local healthcare institutions involved in fighting the coronavirus.

Related Topics

Cycling German Marathon Beijing Money Gold Olympics Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Montreal WTA tournament cancelled until 2021

17 seconds ago

Pakistan Embassy says reports about Pakistani- Ame ..

19 seconds ago

Launch of Belarusian NPP's 1st Energy Unit Planned ..

20 seconds ago

Ayyaz for stict checking at toll plazas, exit/entr ..

23 seconds ago

New York City to keep schools closed but decision ..

1 hour ago

France's Coronavirus Death Toll Approaches 14,000 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.