Former Pak hockey captain Kh Junaid holds meeting with ADC Kasur to indemnity new talent

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Former Pakistan hockey captain, Olympian Khawaja Junaid on Tuesday held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner Kasur Shabir Hussain Cheema to discuss ways and means for identifying fresh hockey talent from Kasur district under the banner of Sports board Punjab (SBP) Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy.

The promotion of hockey and measures relating to finding budding hockey players were discussed thoroughly during the meeting. District Sports Officer Tariq Khanzada was also present on this occasion.

An exhibition hockey match was also played and on this occasion and Kh Junaid distributed 40 hockey sticks, balls and gloves among the young hockey players.

Speaking on the occasion, former Olympian Kh Junaid said that Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh had taken a number of practical and meaningful steps for the promotion of hockey in the province.

"Now we will trace fresh hockey talent from every district with the help of respective district sports officers. After imparting modern training at SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, these potential players will be prepared for future national and international hockey events," he asserted .

He said Sports Board Punjab, on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, also organized many top male and female hockey events in the recent past.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kasur Shabir Hussain Cheema on this occasion said that the district administration would fully cooperate with SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey academy in the mission of findingtalented male and female hockey players. "We will hold hockey events in different educational institutionsto trace young talented hockey players", he added.