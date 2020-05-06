UrduPoint.com
Former Pakistan Bowling Coach Azhar Mahmood Reveals Pakistan's Three Future Stars

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:16 PM

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has revealed that which three players will be Pakistan's future.

He believes pace bowler Hasan Ali, spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, they are the Pakistan's future star.

Hasan Ali played for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the latest edition, where he took he took eight wickets in 9 matches, with an average of 34.37.

On the other hand, Shadab Khan captained Islamabad United in the tournament. He was the fifth highest run scorers with 263 runs in nine matches at an average of 37.57 and a strike-rate of 159.39. Besides, he also took eight wickets at an average of 29.

Whereas Faheem Ashraf, he accumulated 50 runs in seven matches for Islamabad United at an average of 16.66. He also picked seven wickets at an average of 31.42.

The former Pakistani coach Mahmood also urged upon the team management to support players when they go through rough patches, he suggested them to take a good care when they needed with utmost caution.

"Every player goes through highs and lows in his career. Management needs to back their players if they are going through a tough time," Mahmood said .

"Players like Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf are Pakistan's future, so back them and don't just replace them straight away with other bowlers," he said.

