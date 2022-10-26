UrduPoint.com

Former Pakistan Captains Excited For Ireland Tour

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Pakistan women's captains Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz have expressed their thrill and excitement over Ireland women national cricket team's maiden tour to Pakistan.

The Irish team will arrive in Lahore later this week for three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals. The three-match ODI series is part of the ICC Women's Championship. All six tour matches will be played at the headquarters of Pakistan cricket, Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Sana Mir, who captained in nine ODIs and 10 T20Is against Ireland, said on Wednesday : "It is a great news that Ireland is coming to Pakistan and we will play ICC Women's Championship matches at home.

"The series will serve a great platform for young players to showcase their talent; it would be a wonderful feeling for players to perform in front of their family members.

"I urge fans to come to the stadium and support the women's team as they do with the men's team. The involvement of home crowd will give a huge boost to the players to perform and definitely quality cricket will be provided to the fans.

"The series against Ireland is also important in terms of preparation for the future away series against Australia and then for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. These bilateral series matches will help the team form a better combination ahead of the mega event." Urooj Mumtaz, who captained in one ODI against Ireland, said: "The series is very important to try new combinations and build a good side ahead of next year's World Cup. Playing at home is a huge advantage, Sri Lanka women's team also played in Karachi recently and we witnessed a real competitive series between the two sides. The Ireland series also has great importance with the ICC Championship points at stake.

"I would like boys and girls to come to the stadium and support women's cricket. I am hopeful the fans will turn up to the stadium to witness exciting matches between the two sides." Series Itinerary 4 November – First ODI 6 November – Second ODI 9 November – Third ODI 12 November – First T20I14 November – Second T20I16 November – Third T20I

