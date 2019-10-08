Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq terms Lankan team tour,a defining moment in Pak cricket

Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed the ongoing visit of the Sri Lankan team a defining moment in Pakistan cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Former Pakistan cricket captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has termed the ongoing visit of the Sri Lankan team a defining moment in Pakistan cricket.

"It is a history making moment in Pakistan Cricket as the Lankan team has played one day and T20 international series after a gap of one decade and it is going to have a very positive impact on our national cricket",he told APP here on Tuesday.

He said it is after a long gap that any team has played two back to back series of different formats of game at Karachi and Lahore which is a clear indicator that Pakistan cricket is well on the path of resumption of international cricket. The third and last match of T20 series between Pakistan and Lanka will be played tomorrow, Wednesday.

"This Lankan teams tour is of greater significant as the visiting team which met a terrorists attack here in 2009 is again touring Pakistan and it will send a positive message to the other cricket playing countries that things have become conducive as far security is concerned for staging international cricket in Pakistan",said the former stylish middle order batsman.

The former chief selector described the Pak-Lanka series a trust building measure for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

"It is not a ordinary cricket series between the two countries it is a high profile cricket event taking place in Pakistan which will help in restoring the trust of other cricket playing nations of the world to Pakistan", said the former batsman who represented the country in all the three formats of the game with honour and distinction.

"The successful tour of the Lankan side will not only pave the way for the return of international cricket to Pakistan and will also add to the confidence and morale of our majority of our players who have played first time in their own backyard",he said.

The former test cricketer and one of country's leading run getter, acknowledged the hard work and continuous efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

"PCB stood firm on its stance of having cricket in Pakistan and it pleaded country's case at all the international forums in a very professional and positive manner and finally got the support of their old and trusted friend the Lankan board for making this tour possible",said the former Pakistan captain.

Inzamam was of the view that return of the international cricket will serve the cause of cricket in Pakistan, especially at the youth level as the young generation will be getting big inspiration by seeing foreign teams playing in Pakistan.

"I appreciate the Lankan side for visiting Pakistan and I value their gesture to support the cause of resumption of international cricket in Pakistan",he asserted.

He said the present regime of the PCB deserves praise for ensuring the return of international cricket to Pakistan.

Inzamam expressed the hope that after the visit of Lankan side, the other teams of the world will be touring Pakistan in due course of time to lend support to Pakistan cricket whose cricket suffered a lot in previous one decade by playing its all cricket commitments at natural venues.