Former PCB CEO Wasim takes credit of Australian team’s tour

Wasim Khan says he is also part of joint efforts to make the Australian cricket team's tour of Pakistan possible

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 22nd , 2022) Former chief executive officer of Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) Wasim Khan on Tuesday took the credit for the historic Australian tour.

Wasim Khan said he deserved appreciation for making that happen in the country.

In a press conference amid the final Test of the Pakistan-Australia series in Lahore, Wasim Khan said, "The arrival of the Australian team in Pakistan is not an individual but a joint effort. I am also a part of making the Australian cricket team's tour of Pakistan possible,".

The former cricketer said that Aussies visiting Pakistan was a source of joy for Pakistan cricket fans and PCB, terming the historic visit important for the betterment of cricket in Pakistan.

He stated that New Zealand and England had no reason to avoid visiting Pakistan following Australia.

Australia are touring Pakistan for the first time in 24 years after 1998.

Pakistan fast bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem put Australia in trouble on the first day of the deciding third and final test in Lahore on Monday. The match is slated to resume on the second day today at 10am at Gaddafi Stadium.