Former PCB chairman Ijaz Butt passes away in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ):Pakistan Cricket Board former chairman Ijaz Butt, who was also a test cricketer, breath his last in Lahore on Thursday.

According to details, his son-in-law Arif Saeed has confirmed his death and said that the 85-year-old has been ailing for a long time.

Ijaz Butt's tenure as the chairman of PCB was marked by various challenges and significant moments in Pakistani cricket, Private news channels reported.

During his time in office, he played a crucial role in making crucial decisions and overseeing the board's operations.

Ijaz Butt's contributions to cricket in Pakistan will be remembered, and his passing has left a void in the cricketing world, particularly among those who admired his leadership and dedication to the game.