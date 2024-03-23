Open Menu

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan Passes Away At 89

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 23, 2024 | 12:16 PM

Former PCB Chairman Shaharyar Khan passes away at 89

Present PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praises Khan's dedication and administration, saying that, "Pakistan Cricket will forever be grateful for Shaharyar Khan's leadership and his invaluable services in advancing the game in our country.”

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 23rd, 2024) The Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) mourned the loss of former Chairman Shaharyar Khan, who passed away today at the age of 89 in Lahore.

Khan served as PCB Chairman for two terms, from December 2003 to October 2006 and from August 2014 to August 2017.

He also managed the Pakistan National Men’s team during the 1999 tour of India and the ICC Cricket World Cup 2003.

The PCB extended its sincere condolences to Khan's family and acknowledges his significant contribution to reviving cricket in Pakistan over the past decade.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi praised Khan's dedication and administration, stating, "Pakistan Cricket will forever be grateful for Shaharyar Khan's leadership and his invaluable services in advancing the game in our country."

