Former Porn Star becomes umpire in T20 match for New Zealand and England

Garth Stirrat, 51, performed as porn star as Steve parnell for porn shoots for a magazine and Brass

NELSON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) The Umpire who performed duty for Twenty20 (T20) match between England and New Zealand that was played on Nov 5 was a former porn star, the local media reports.

Garth Stirrat, 51, performed as forth umpire for T20 match played in Nelson region last week. Stirrant also performed his duty as the main umpire in domestc matches in New Zealand and also in women's international matches.

According to the reports, Grth Stirrat, 51, performed as porn star as Steve Parnell for magazine for porn shoots for NZX and Brass. He also performed under name Steve Parnell in the adult film Sex Around The World: New Zealand in 2003.

Talking to the local media, Garth Stirrat said: "I have no comment to make on an issue from my very distant past and which I have no intention of relitigating.

Jenny Langley, New Zealand Hotel Council chairwoman , also said while quoting Stirrat as saying: "I talked to Garth and he told me that he was involved in some filming over six years ago, while he was single and was living in Auckland.

"NZHC board members previously were unaware of the situation and they accepted his resignation," she further said.

Stirrat, who belongs to Wellington, was happy for being named as fourth official for England's defeat to New Zealand. "Feelinig proud after being part of T20 in Nelson as 4th umpire and it wasn't a bad way to celebrate the birthday too," said Garth.

New Zealand Professional cricket Umpires' Association (NZPCUA) page carried his profile picture and comments where in he indicated that he was going to umpring for T20.