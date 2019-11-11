UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Porn Star Becomes Umpire In T20 Match For New Zealand And England

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 03:25 PM

Former Porn Star becomes umpire in T20 match for New Zealand and England

Garth Stirrat, 51, performed as porn star as Steve parnell for porn shoots for a magazine and Brass

NELSON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2019) The Umpire who performed duty for Twenty20 (T20) match between England and New Zealand that was played on Nov 5 was a former porn star, the local media reports.

Garth Stirrat, 51, performed as forth umpire for T20 match played in Nelson region last week. Stirrant also performed his duty as the main umpire in domestc matches in New Zealand and also in women's international matches.

According to the reports, Grth Stirrat, 51, performed as porn star as Steve Parnell for magazine for porn shoots for NZX and Brass. He also performed under name Steve Parnell in the adult film Sex Around The World: New Zealand in 2003.

Talking to the local media, Garth Stirrat said: "I have no comment to make on an issue from my very distant past and which I have no intention of relitigating.

"

Jenny Langley, New Zealand Hotel Council chairwoman , also said while quoting Stirrat as saying: "I talked to Garth and he told me that he was involved in some filming over six years ago, while he was single and was living in Auckland.

"NZHC board members previously were unaware of the situation and they accepted his resignation," she further said.

Stirrat, who belongs to Wellington, was happy for being named as fourth official for England's defeat to New Zealand. "Feelinig proud after being part of T20 in Nelson as 4th umpire and it wasn't a bad way to celebrate the birthday too," said Garth.

New Zealand Professional cricket Umpires' Association (NZPCUA) page carried his profile picture and comments where in he indicated that he was going to umpring for T20.

Related Topics

Cricket T20 World Film And Movies Hotel Nelson Wellington Auckland New Zealand Futures & Options Women Media From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Tunisia Sports Minister Ben Cheikh and UN’s Dani ..

28 minutes ago

COAS Bajwa condoles with former Brig Khokhar over ..

35 minutes ago

Austria conservatives, Greens to enter coalition n ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company Sets 4Mln Bpd as Ne ..

47 minutes ago

Cyclone death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, Indi ..

47 minutes ago

Council of European Union Extends Sanctions Agains ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.