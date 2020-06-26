UrduPoint.com
Former PSG, France Defender Jallet Retires

Fri 26th June 2020

Former PSG, France defender Jallet retires

French defender Christophe Jallet, a two-time Ligue 1 champion with Paris Saint-Germain, announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 36

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :French defender Christophe Jallet, a two-time Ligue 1 champion with Paris Saint-Germain, announced his retirement on Friday at the age of 36.

"All good things must come to an end and it's time for me to retire," said Jallet, an unused member of the France squad that finished runners-up at Euro 2016.

Jallet spent five seasons with PSG after joining from Lorient in 2009, helping the club to the league title in 2013 and 2014. He also won the French Cup and League Cup.

The right-back then played three seasons with Lyon (2014-2017) before a two-year spell at Nice. He spent this past campaign at Amiens who were relegated after finishing 19th when the season was ended early in April.

Jallet earned 16 caps for France and was twice named in the Ligue 1 team of the year.

