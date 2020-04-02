UrduPoint.com
Former Real Madrid Defender Goyo Benito Dies Aged 73

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:12 PM

Former Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito dies aged 73

Former Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73 after a long battle with illness, the Spanish giants announced on Thursday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Former Real Madrid defender Goyo Benito has died at the age of 73 after a long battle with illness, the Spanish giants announced on Thursday.

Benito played 420 games for Real Madrid's senior team between 1969 and 1982, winning six La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey five times.

"Real Madrid supported Benito right throughout his battle against the illness that he suffered from for more than a decade," Real said in a statement, describing him as "one of the great legends".

"The Real Madrid family is today in mourning as we remember one of the great defenders in our club's history." Spanish press reported that Benito, a centre back, had been suffering with Alzheimer's disease.

He made 22 international appearances for Spain.

"We continue to receive bad news both nationally and globally," said Real goalkeeping great Iker Casillas on Twitter, referring also to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we have also lost an incredible person and a Madrista of heart. RIP Goyo Benito."

