Former Russian Athletics Chief Shlyakhtin Seeks to Overturn Suspension

The former president of the Russian Athletics Federation, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, told Sputnik on Monday he had appealed his suspension that forced him to step down last month

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The former president of the Russian Athletics Federation, Dmitry Shlyakhtin, told Sputnik on Monday he had appealed his suspension that forced him to step down last month.

"I filed an appeal," he said, adding that it was lodged with a body other than the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is something he indicated he planned to do later.

Shlyakhtin was provisionally suspended on November 21 over charges by the Athletics Integrity Unit of obstructing an anti-doping inquiry, and resigned a few days later.

The obstruction case centers on Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko, who did not turn up for a drug test and presented a document to explain his absence, which investigators said was fake. Shlyakhtin is believed to be one of those who provided the athlete with an alibi.