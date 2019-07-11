Former Russian Sports Minister Says Satisfied With CAS Reversal of Life Ban From Olympics

Former Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said Thursday he was satisfied with the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision to reverse the ban on his participation in all Olympics in any capacity

Mutko lodged an appeal against his 2017 ban last year. His legal victory follows the similar reversal of 28 bans imposed on Russian athletes over violations of anti-doping rules.

"I am satisfied with the decision made by CAS," Mutko told Sputnik in a phone call.

Vitaly Mutko served as minister of sports from 2008 to 2016. During that time, he was heavily involved in preparations for the Sochi Olympics and other major sport-related projects. In 2017, he was banned for life from participating in all future Olympics due to his alleged involvement in the so-called doping scandal, which involved a number of Russian athletes being accused of taking performance-enhancing substances. This did not, however, prevent him from organizing the 2018 World Cup.