Former Secretary, Football Federation , Hafiz Salman Butt Laid To Rest

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 09:19 PM

Former MNA and Secretary, Pakistan Football Federation, Hafiz Salman Butt was laid to rest in Miani Sahib graveyard here, on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Former MNA and Secretary, Pakistan Football Federation, Hafiz Salman Butt was laid to rest in Miani Sahib graveyard here, on Friday.

Salman Butt, 66, died on Thursday night at a local private hospital after a brief illness.

His funeral prayers were held at Jamar-e-Islami headquarters at Mansoora. His funeral prayers were attended by family members, relatives, former footballers and organisers and a large number of people belonging to different augments of the society.

Late Salman Butt rendered meritorious services for the cause of football in the country as Secretary, PFF and also from Platform of his own famous football club, Wohaib football club.

More Stories From Sports

