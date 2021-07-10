UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Ski Chief Kasper Dies Aged 77

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 10:54 PM

Former ski chief Kasper dies aged 77

Gian Franco Kasper, who was president of the International Skiing Federation (FIS) for 23 years died on Friday aged 77, the governing body announced

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Gian Franco Kasper, who was president of the International Skiing Federation (FIS) for 23 years died on Friday aged 77, the governing body announced.

"It is with a heavy heart that FIS announces its former President Gian Franco Kasper has passed away," the federation said in a statement on Saturday.

The Swiss worked for the FIS for 46 years. In 1998 he took over from Marc Hodler as president, only relinquishing the role last month.

According to the FIS, Kasper was admitted to hospital days before the Congress that elected his successor Johan Eliasch at the start of June.

"Gian Franco Kasper was unique in the international sports community," said Eliasch.

"He built FIS from a small federation, to the undisputed leader in winter sports, a testament to his vision and work ethic."Kasper was born in Saint-Moritz and worked as a journalist and in the tourism industry before Hodler made him secretary-general of the FIS in 1975.

He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2000 and 2018 and a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2003.

Related Topics

World Sports Died June Congress 2018 International Olympic Committee From Industry

Recent Stories

Eidul Azha in Pakistan on July 21

1 minute ago

Work underway to implement E-Abiana system in prov ..

1 minute ago

TAAP delegation meets LCCI VP

1 minute ago

Moscow Recovers All Russian Children From Damascus ..

6 minutes ago

G20 Finance Ministers Back Deal on Global Corporat ..

6 minutes ago

&#039;Man of Humanity&#039; award, recognition of ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.