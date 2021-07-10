Former ski chief Kasper dies aged 77

Gian Franco Kasper, who was president of the International Skiing Federation (FIS) for 23 years died on Friday aged 77, the governing body announced

"It is with a heavy heart that FIS announces its former President Gian Franco Kasper has passed away," the federation said in a statement on Saturday.

The Swiss worked for the FIS for 46 years. In 1998 he took over from Marc Hodler as president, only relinquishing the role last month.

According to the FIS, Kasper was admitted to hospital days before the Congress that elected his successor Johan Eliasch at the start of June.

"Gian Franco Kasper was unique in the international sports community," said Eliasch.

"He built FIS from a small federation, to the undisputed leader in winter sports, a testament to his vision and work ethic."Kasper was born in Saint-Moritz and worked as a journalist and in the tourism industry before Hodler made him secretary-general of the FIS in 1975.

He was also a member of the International Olympic Committee between 2000 and 2018 and a member of the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2003.