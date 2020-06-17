UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Snooker Star Willie Thorne Dies

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:20 PM

Former snooker star Willie Thorne dies

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died after a short illness at the age of 66, it was announced on his GoFundMe page on Wednesday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Former snooker star Willie Thorne has died after a short illness at the age of 66, it was announced on his GoFundMe page on Wednesday.

The two-time world championship quarter-finalist had been suffering from leukaemia and was in an induced coma in a Spanish hospital following respiratory failure.

"It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1:55 am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away," read the message written by his carer Julie O'Neill on the GoFundMe page.

"Willie went into septic shock and was not responding to any treatment so the decision was made by the hospital to turn off the machines.

"I was with him all the way to his end and reading out messages to him from people.

" The GoFundMe page set up to help pay for his treatment raised more than two-thirds of its 30,000-euro ($34,000) target.

After being a mainstay in the top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne became a snooker commentator for the BBC.

The popular Englishman, who was runner-up at the 1985 UK Championship, struggled financially due to a gambling addiction.

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn said: "He was a larger-than-life personality and he was a major part of the rebirth of snooker." England football great Gary Lineker paid tribute to Thorne.

"Deeply, deeply saddened to hear that my friend Willie Thorne has passed away," tweeted Lineker.

"One of life's great characters. A marvellous snooker player and a lovely man, who's potted his final black much too soon. RIP Willie."

Related Topics

Football World Snooker Died Man Reading Gary United Kingdom All From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

11 minutes ago

Central Bank announces M1 increased by 0.7%

11 minutes ago

Over 81 pc wheat procured of set target in Minawal ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

41 minutes ago

Indonesia registers 1,031 new COVID-19 cases

41 minutes ago

OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee to Ho ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.