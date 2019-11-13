Former Spain star Villa to retire at end of season

Former Spain forward David Villa, 37, will retire from football at end of this season, the player said on Wednesday

ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Spain forward David Villa, 37, will retire from football at end of this season, the player said on Wednesday.

"After 19 years as a professional, I have decided to retire from playing football at the end of this season," the EURO 2008 and 2010 FIFA World Cup winner said in a tweet.

"Thank you to all the teams, coaches and teammates that have allowed me to enjoy this dreamed career. Thank you to my family that has always been there to support me," Villa added.

Villa played for several Spanish clubs such as Real Zaragoza, Valencia, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as well as the Spanish national team. He has been playing for Japanese football club Vissel Kobe since this January.

Villa became the Spanish champion thrice -- twice with Barcelona in 2011 and 2013. The Spanish football veteran also won the UEFA Champions League in 2011, while he was a Barcelona player. Villa scored 59 goals in 98 international matches for Spain. He also netted 324 goals in 638 club appearances.