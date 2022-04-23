Former Springbok Wannenburg dies after Texas vehicle crash

Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg, who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Texas this weekend, was a "gentle giant", a family friend told AFP on Saturday when confirming the tragedy

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg, who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Texas this weekend, was a "gentle giant", a family friend told AFP on Saturday when confirming the tragedy.

Wannenburg, capped 20 times by South Africa as a loose forward, reportedly died in Austin after a vehicle fleeing police crashed into the back of one driven by the 41-year-old South African.

An Austin police spokesman said a 16-year-old suspect, who had ignored a call to pull over, fled and struck the back of the vehicle driven by Wannenburg at an intersection.

"Hard as nails on the field and soft as jelly off it. A gentle giant," said the Pretoria-based friend who requested anonymity. "Words fail me. I am battling to accept that Pedrie is no longer among us.

"He was a lekker oke (good guy) who loved his family, his friends and rugby. He did not deserve to die so young and in such terrible circumstances.

Wannenburg and his son, Francois, were flown to hospital where the former Springbok succumbed to his injuries. His son is recovering while his wife and daughter, Isabelle, escaped serious injury.

"If there is a silver lining on this dark occasion it is that the rest of the family escaped death," said the friend, who knew Wannenburg from his high school days.

Eugene Eloff, a former coach of the Johannesburg-based Lions franchise, said on Facebook: "I am shattered. I have no words. Just heard that my friend Pedrie Wannenburg passed away in a car accident.