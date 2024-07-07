Former Squash Champion Jansher Khan calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday called on former squash world champion Jansher Khan at his residence.

The meeting was attended by former British amateur squash champion Atlas Khan, former world number 10 player Amjad Khan and squash coach of Directorate General Muhammad Wasim.

The Governor said that the services of Jansher Khan and his family in making Pakistan famous in the world were unforgettable. He said that the promotion of sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was very important. The youth of our province are keeping sports activities alive with their pocket money, he said.

The Governor KP said that steps were being taken for the promotion of sports in the province under the auspices of the Governor's House.

He said through this way, we can be able to show the world at tour face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.

In the meeting, matters of promotion of squash and other sports in the province were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Jansher Khan said that for the promotion of sports, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi’s actions were worthy of praise. There is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a need for the patronage of the government and the society. It is very important to take measures at the government level for the patronage of squash players, Jansher Khan said.