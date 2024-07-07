Open Menu

Former Squash Champion Jansher Khan Calls On Governor KP

Muhammad Rameez Published July 07, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Former Squash Champion Jansher Khan calls on Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi here on Sunday called on former squash world champion Jansher Khan at his residence.

The meeting was attended by former British amateur squash champion Atlas Khan, former world number 10 player Amjad Khan and squash coach of Directorate General Muhammad Wasim.

The Governor said that the services of Jansher Khan and his family in making Pakistan famous in the world were unforgettable. He said that the promotion of sports activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was very important. The youth of our province are keeping sports activities alive with their pocket money, he said.

The Governor KP said that steps were being taken for the promotion of sports in the province under the auspices of the Governor's House.

He said through this way, we can be able to show the world at tour face of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.

In the meeting, matters of promotion of squash and other sports in the province were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, Jansher Khan said that for the promotion of sports, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi’s actions were worthy of praise. There is no shortage of talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, there is a need for the patronage of the government and the society. It is very important to take measures at the government level for the patronage of squash players, Jansher Khan said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Shortage World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Sports Faisal Karim Kundi Money Sunday Family Government Coach

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 July 2024

11 hours ago
 Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

Police to ensure tight security on Muharram

21 hours ago
 PTI's rally permission revocation purely administr ..

PTI's rally permission revocation purely administrative issue: Rana Sanaullah

21 hours ago
 Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" ..

Minister inaugurates first "Mango Family Festival" at Maritime Museum

21 hours ago
 MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

MCCI urges govt to lower electricity prices

21 hours ago
Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

Wife of Azhar Jatoi laid to rest

21 hours ago
 Peace vital for progress, economic development: Kh ..

Peace vital for progress, economic development: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Fai ..

22 hours ago
 Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

Lesco's protected customers increased by 502,959

22 hours ago
 Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakist ..

Kashmiris gear up to celebrate accession to Pakistan Day on July 19

22 hours ago
 Punjab Food department issues notification of flou ..

Punjab Food department issues notification of flour prices

22 hours ago
 Police conduct sweeping search operations in diffe ..

Police conduct sweeping search operations in different areas

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports