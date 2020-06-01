UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Supreme Court Judge To Hear Umar Akmal’s Appeal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 12:05 PM

Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal

Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st June, 2020) Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar has been appointed as an independent adjudicator to hear Umar Akmal’s appeal against the three-year ban for breaching the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The independent adjudicator will now decide on the date of the appeal hearing. As soon as this is confirmed, the PCB will make the announcement.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court PCB

Recent Stories

India reports highest daily spike of 8,392 COVID-1 ..

7 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases top 1 million in Latin America

8 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi terms doctors 'heroes' sacr ..

8 minutes ago

Sudan's COVID-19 Toll Exceeds 5,000, Numbers Show ..

8 minutes ago

Samsung to add NAND flash production line in S. Ko ..

8 minutes ago

UAE embassy launches new podcast, highlights impor ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.