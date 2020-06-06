Former Supreme Court judge to hear Umar Akmal appeal on 11 June

Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal's appeal on 11 June

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ):Former Supreme Court judge Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal's appeal on 11 June.

Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and Pakistan Cricket Board, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Friday.

On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retd) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had suspended Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents, he said.

"The PCB will make no comment on the matter until JusticeKhokhar has announced his decision", he added.