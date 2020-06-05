UrduPoint.com
Former Supreme Court Judge To Hear Umar Akmal Appeal On 11 June

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:21 PM

Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 11 June, it was announced today

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 05th June, 2020) Former Supreme Court judge Mr Justice (retd) Faqir Muhammad Khokhar, in his capacity as an independent adjudicator, will hear Umar Akmal’s appeal on 11 June, it was announced today. Notices for the hearing have been issued to Umar Akmal and PCB.

On 27 April, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Mr Justice (retid) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, had suspended Umar Akmal for three years after finding him guilty of breaching Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two separate incidents.

The PCB will make no comment on the matter until Justice Khokhar has announced his decision.

