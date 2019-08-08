UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Former Tennis Great Asks PTF To Announce Incentives For Budding Players

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:57 PM

Former tennis great asks PTF to announce incentives for budding players

Former Davis Cupper Hamid ul Haq has asked the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to announce incentives for the promising tennis players if it wants replacements for Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Former Davis Cupper Hamid ul Haq has asked the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to announce incentives for the promising tennis players if it wants replacements for Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq.

Look Aisam and Aqeel are at the twilight of their careers and there will no more be able to represent Pakistan in the Davis Cup ties after 2 to 3 years, he told APP.

"Hence we need to encourage youngsters to come forward and play for the country and that will only happen if there will be some sort of incentives for them," he said.

Pakistan lost to India in Under-12 South Asian event without winning a single game in three matches. We also lost to Bangladesh in the same tournament. Pakistan team finished 6th out of seven in the Fed Cup qualifying and came 13th out of 16 teams in the Davis Cup Junior.

Hamid, a Pride of Performance recipient, said the future of Pakistan in tennis was apparently in doldrums as he sees no replacements of current players Aqeel Khan and Aisam ul Haq due to PTF's poor policies over the years. "PTF is not investing the way it should on junior players," he said.

He questioned PTF asking why the tennis academy wasn't established earlier. "The rackets and tennis balls do not reach the players which are being provided by ITF," he claimed.

"Coaches and players were not paid daily allowances during the Davis Cup tie against South Korea," he alleged.

However, he said Abid Ali is a good player but investment needs to be done on him.

Hamid said some advisors to PTF President Salim Saifullah have been misguiding him which had resulted in downfall of the game. Hamid said he as a coach made Pakistan won four Davis Cups but parted ways with PTF just because of the same reason. "PTF has never given cash rewards to junior players of the Davis Cup team," he claimed.

Speaking about the Pakistan-India Davis Cup tie set on September 14 and 15 here at Pakistan Sports Complex, he said the Indian team players Ramkumar Ramanathan and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna are engaged in international tournaments all year round.

India has won six Davis Cup ties against Pakistan in 1962, 1963, 1964, 1970, 1973 and 2006.

He said at our times Davis Cup camps were long-term and junior players were attached with seniors to become skilled in the game. "Now the players don't bother to come in camps which are the reasons they do not excel in the game," he said.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan India Tennis Sports Bangladesh Poor Same South Korea Abid Ali September Event All Asia Coach

Recent Stories

Hashmi's book 'Naseem e Sehar' published

15 minutes ago

Civil society appreciates policy guideline on prot ..

9 minutes ago

Iran's Defense Minister Holds Phone Talks With Qat ..

9 minutes ago

Business community hails decision to suspend trade ..

9 minutes ago

Widespread rain forecast in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PE ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.