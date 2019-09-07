UrduPoint.com
Former Test Cricketer Abdul Qadir Passes Away

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Sat 07th September 2019 | 12:27 AM

Former test cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away

Former spin legend Abdul Qadir Khan died here on Friday night following a massive heart attack

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Former spin legend Abdul Qadir Khan died here on Friday night following a massive heart attack.

The 67 -year-old former test cricketer and one of greatest spin king of cricket history felt severe chest pain and was taken to a local hospital where he died due to cardiac arrest.

He was born in Lahore in 1955 and represented the country in 67 test matches and took 236 wickets and claimed 132 wickets in 104 one day international matches. He scored 1029 runs in test matches and 641 in one day matches.

Qadir served the game in different roles as a commentator and chief selector in Pakistan Cricket board.

He also groomed young talent by imparting them training at his academy at least Lahore city cricket association ground for many years.

