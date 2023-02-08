UrduPoint.com

Former Test Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Visits LU Hospital, Reviews Treatment Facilities

Muhammad Rameez Published February 08, 2023

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq visits LU hospital, reviews treatment facilities

Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad and met the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Former Test cricketer Abdul Razzaq on Wednesday visited various wards of Civil Hospital Hyderabad and met the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital.

He appreciated the performance of the hospital administration for providing better facilities to the general public.

Abdul Razaq also visited different wards of the LU hospital including ICU, Surgical, Paediatric ICU, Cardiac, Thalassemia, and Hemophilia and inquired about their health and the facilities being provided to them.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the LU Hospital is a government institution but it was not less than any private standard hospital in terms of treatment facilities.

He said the service to suffering humanity was a great worship, in this era of inflation, treatment facilities in civil hospital Hyderabad is the best practice.

Abdul Razaq said he will also try to play his role in the further improvement of this hospital.

MS Shahid islam and the Director Admn Abdul Sattar Jatoi briefed him about the state-of-the-art treatment facilities being provided to the patients free of cost.

