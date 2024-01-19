Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

(@Abdulla99267510)

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Johar Town, where assailants on a motorcycle confronted Rehman, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a shocking incident, former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman fell victim to an armed robbery outside his residence in Lahore.

According to the latest reports, the dacoits seized the opportunity and made off with mobile phones, cash, and jewelry after threatening the cricketer and his family.

Rehman, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 8 T20Is between 2006 and 2014, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the dacoits, armed and on a motorcycle, specifically targeted his family before fleeing the scene.

The cricket veteran, known for his contributions to the national team, shared details of the incident, shedding light on his cricket career statistics, which include taking 99 wickets in Tests, 30 wickets in ODIs, and 11 wickets in T20Is.

The police sais they are investigating the matter.