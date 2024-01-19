Open Menu

Former Test Cricketer Abdul Rehman Robbed At Gunpoint In Lahore

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:49 PM

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Johar Town, where assailants on a motorcycle confronted Rehman, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a shocking incident, former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman fell victim to an armed robbery outside his residence in Lahore.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Johar Town, where assailants on a motorcycle confronted Rehman, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter.

According to the latest reports, the dacoits seized the opportunity and made off with mobile phones, cash, and jewelry after threatening the cricketer and his family.

Rehman, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 8 T20Is between 2006 and 2014, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the dacoits, armed and on a motorcycle, specifically targeted his family before fleeing the scene.

The cricket veteran, known for his contributions to the national team, shared details of the incident, shedding light on his cricket career statistics, which include taking 99 wickets in Tests, 30 wickets in ODIs, and 11 wickets in T20Is.

The police sais they are investigating the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Police Mobile Jewelry Wife Robbery Family

Recent Stories

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

22 minutes ago
 Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like ..

Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif

32 minutes ago
 New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I ag ..

New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not ..

Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif

20 hours ago
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran a ..

China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions

20 hours ago
 Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation ..

Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran

22 hours ago
 Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terror ..

Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR

22 hours ago
 Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets

24 hours ago
 Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: In ..

Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister

1 day ago
 Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' a ..

Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Sports