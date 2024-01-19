Former Test Cricketer Abdul Rehman Robbed At Gunpoint In Lahore
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 19, 2024 | 12:49 PM
The incident took place on Thursday evening in Johar Town, where assailants on a motorcycle confronted Rehman, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 19th, 2024) In a shocking incident, former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman fell victim to an armed robbery outside his residence in Lahore.
The incident took place on Thursday evening in Johar Town, where assailants on a motorcycle confronted Rehman, his wife, and their 8-month-old daughter.
According to the latest reports, the dacoits seized the opportunity and made off with mobile phones, cash, and jewelry after threatening the cricketer and his family.
Rehman, who represented Pakistan in 22 Tests, 31 ODIs, and 8 T20Is between 2006 and 2014, recounted the harrowing experience, stating that the dacoits, armed and on a motorcycle, specifically targeted his family before fleeing the scene.
The cricket veteran, known for his contributions to the national team, shared details of the incident, shedding light on his cricket career statistics, which include taking 99 wickets in Tests, 30 wickets in ODIs, and 11 wickets in T20Is.
The police sais they are investigating the matter.
Recent Stories
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
Khawaja Imran Nazir wishes daughter’s souse like Nawaz Sharif
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 January 2024
Pakistan would have been prosperous if he had not be removed: Nawaz Sharif
China ready to mediate between Pakistan and Iran amid tensions
Pakistan says no intention of escalating situation with Iran
Pakistan army carries out effective strikes terrorists’hideouts in Iran: ISPR
Lahore woman gives birth to quadruplets
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Info Minister
Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in I ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Confident Sinner lays out Australian Open title credentials20 minutes ago
-
New Zealand elect to bowl first in crucial T20I against Pakistan49 minutes ago
-
'Perfect' Sabalenka smashes Tsurenko 6-0, 6-0 at Australian Open1 hour ago
-
Napoli see off Fiorentina to reach Italian Super Cup Final3 hours ago
-
Jagi Kurram upset CA Abbottabad in Peshawar Premier League Football16 hours ago
-
Pakistan look to end World Cup jinx against India in front of 120,000 fans19 hours ago
-
Elgar bids to bow out on winning note and seal series win19 hours ago
-
Cricket: Australia v Pakistan 2nd Test scoreboard19 hours ago
-
Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi win matches in National T20 Tournament20 hours ago
-
Foulkes approved as replacement for Hekmat in NZ squad22 hours ago
-
Umm-e-Hani ruled out of National T20 Tournament due to injury23 hours ago
-
Hazlewood, Head put Australia in command against West Indies23 hours ago