Former Test Cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman breaks silence on match-fixing

Atta-ur-Rehman has come hard upon former sultan of Swing Wasim Akram, saying that he asked him to change his statement before the commission on match-fixing in 90s.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 4th, 2020) Former national cricket team captain and Sultan of Swing Waseem Akram asked him to change his statement before commission regarding his role in match-fixing, former Test cricketer Atta-ur-Rehman said here on Monday.

He came down hard upon former captain Wasim Akram, confirming that allegations leveled against Akram by former chairman Pakistan Cricket board (PC) Khalid Mehmood regarding his role in match fixing in 90s.

He said Wasim Akram was the reason of his career’s downfall, asking media to come forward and ask him.

“I’ll be no more silent until Wasim Akram tells the world himself,” said Mr. Rehman.

His accusation had come at the moment when PCB legal department is under attack after ban on Umar Akmal over charges of match fixing.