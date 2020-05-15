Former test umpire Khizar Hayat undergoes surgery

Former ICC penal umpire Khizar Hayat underwent a surgery in a local hospital and was shifted to his home

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Former ICC penal umpire Khizar Hayat underwent a surgery in a local hospital and was shifted to his home.

Khizar, operated upon for a prostate gland surgery few days ago.

He stood as umpire for 23 years and supervised 23 test matches, 55 One-Day Internationals and 151 first class matches after playing first class cricket for 11 years.

Khizar, who is the most accomplished umpire after Pakistan's top notch ICC umpire Aleem Dar, while talking to APP here on Friday appealed to cricket family and people of Pakistan to pray for his health and speedy recovery.