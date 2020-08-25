Former U-19 player Muhammad Waqas sent to jail

(@fidahassanain)

The reports say Muhammad Waqas who played U-19 World Cup has been sent to jail over charges of attempt to murder.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 25th, 2020) Pakistani 1st class cricketer Muhammad Waqas who played U-19 World Cup was sent to jail over charges of murder, the sources said on Tuesday.

Muhammad Waqas was facing the charges of attempt of murder.

“This is totally fake case made by a close relative,” said player’s family. They said that he went to see his sister at her in-laws’ house.

He saw that her in-laws were beating her sister when he reached there.